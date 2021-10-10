Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,815 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.09% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $22,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $278.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $190.00 and a 1 year high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.