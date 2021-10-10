Bridgewater Associates LP Has $15.27 Million Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.11% of Abiomed worth $15,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Abiomed by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Abiomed by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Abiomed by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $8,564,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABMD opened at $337.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.82. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.73 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.34, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

