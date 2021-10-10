Bridgewater Associates LP Has $15.62 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.11% of PulteGroup worth $15,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.