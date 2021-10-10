Bridgewater Associates LP Has $16.36 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,386 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $16,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 33.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,550,000 after acquiring an additional 133,137 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10,049.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 153,955 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 25.4% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 591,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,725,000 after acquiring an additional 119,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,452,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,422,000 after acquiring an additional 88,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

