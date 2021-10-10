Bridgewater Associates LP Has $16.73 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of Celanese worth $16,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Shares of CE stock opened at $159.07 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $109.14 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.18.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

