Bridgewater Associates LP Has $17.52 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,726 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.20% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $17,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,578.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $156.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.26 and a 200-day moving average of $149.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

