Bridgewater Associates LP Has $18.09 Million Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,423 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.12% of GDS worth $18,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the second quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in GDS by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,257,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,868,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,671,000 after buying an additional 138,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 34.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

GDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $59.80 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

