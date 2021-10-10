Bridgewater Associates LP Has $19.08 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in AON were worth $19,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in AON by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AON by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in AON by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in AON by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $294.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $302.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.97 and its 200-day moving average is $256.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.15.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

