Bridgewater Associates LP Has $20.67 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,050 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.12% of Hologic worth $20,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,435,595,000 after buying an additional 454,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,955,000 after buying an additional 442,441 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Hologic by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,613,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hologic by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,437,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,661,000 after buying an additional 165,015 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hologic by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,545,000 after buying an additional 535,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

