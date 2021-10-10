Bridgewater Associates LP Has $20.67 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,050 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.12% of Hologic worth $20,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 2,768.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

