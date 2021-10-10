Bridgewater Associates LP Has $22.91 Million Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 103,174 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.19% of Chegg worth $22,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Chegg by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Chegg by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHGG opened at $63.67 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.25 and its 200 day moving average is $81.68. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.72.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

