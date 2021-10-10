Bridgewater Associates LP Has $24.54 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,908 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of AmerisourceBergen worth $24,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,082.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,563 shares of company stock worth $10,372,315. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $119.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.24 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.