Bridgewater Associates LP Has $25.28 Million Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 241.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,413 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.08% of Li Auto worth $25,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 1,031.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Li Auto by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Li Auto by 295.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Shares of LI opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.06 and a beta of 2.09.

LI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.