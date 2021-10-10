Bridgewater Associates LP Has $28.22 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 122.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 57,053 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $28,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $1,919,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 451.5% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.28.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $289.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.55 and its 200-day moving average is $285.50.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

