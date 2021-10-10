Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,147 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.12% of Masimo worth $15,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Masimo by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 20,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Masimo by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Masimo by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 61,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,148,000 after purchasing an additional 37,507 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth $1,309,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $271.53 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $205.10 and a one year high of $288.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.80.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

