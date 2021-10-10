Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.09% of Pool worth $15,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 16,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 762.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Pool by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 93,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,728,000 after buying an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,309,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pool by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,015,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total transaction of $7,237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,725,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.83.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $446.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $500.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

