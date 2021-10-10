Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $16.39 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after acquiring an additional 61,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $168.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.64 and a 52-week high of $178.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.67. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

