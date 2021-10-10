Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $17.98 Million in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $17,983,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of Insulet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Insulet by 17.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Insulet by 204.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Insulet by 221.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

PODD stock opened at $290.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.30. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $214.93 and a 52 week high of $309.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -632.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

