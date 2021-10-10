Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $18.80 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 86,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,804,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 56,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,045.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,997,000 after buying an additional 436,928 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

NYSE:CAT opened at $195.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.63 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

