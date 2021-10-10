Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $19.58 Million in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 87,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,583,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1,259.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,824 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $246,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.88.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $216.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.29 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.41.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

