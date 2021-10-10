Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $25.63 Million in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 711,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,628,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.18% of GoodRx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,800 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,657,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GoodRx by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,931,000 after acquiring an additional 855,772 shares during the period. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. grew its stake in GoodRx by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 944,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,858,000 after acquiring an additional 444,585 shares during the period. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.65.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 123,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $5,467,594.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and sold 864,463 shares worth $36,528,484. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

