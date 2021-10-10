Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $26.60 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.63.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $343.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $362.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.17. The company has a market capitalization of $106.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $221.73 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

