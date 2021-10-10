Bridgewater Associates LP Lowers Stock Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of Zai Lab worth $16,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $1,728,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total transaction of $1,359,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,167 shares of company stock worth $34,086,176. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $102.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.26.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.