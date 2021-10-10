Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $15.38 Million Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 159,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,377,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.60.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

