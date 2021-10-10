Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $21.44 Million Investment in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 96,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,437,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.09% of NovoCure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,133,717,000 after purchasing an additional 530,696 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NovoCure by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,301,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,063,165,000 after purchasing an additional 437,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in NovoCure by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,168,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,218,000 after purchasing an additional 94,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in NovoCure by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $111.50 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $108.31 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,229.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,253.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 651 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.96, for a total transaction of $103,482.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,051. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

