Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,084,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 646.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $265.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.84. The company has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

