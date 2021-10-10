Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,754,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $550.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $615.30. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $333.31 and a 52 week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

