Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 10,175 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $15,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $195.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.60 and its 200 day moving average is $197.58. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $124.94 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

