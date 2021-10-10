Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 14,713 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of Masco worth $16,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 627.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $56.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.24. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

