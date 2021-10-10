Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 25,147 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,147 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.12% of Masimo worth $15,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $271.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.62. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $288.27. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.80.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

