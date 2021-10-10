Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases New Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 123,254 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,728,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Motco grew its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA stock opened at $139.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $355,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,613. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

