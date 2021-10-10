Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases Shares of 123,254 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 123,254 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,728,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Motco grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $115,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $142,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,182.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,613 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

EA stock opened at $139.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

