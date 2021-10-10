Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of Abiomed worth $15,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABMD. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Abiomed during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Abiomed during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $8,564,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $337.13 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $242.73 and a one year high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 100.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $345.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.82.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.