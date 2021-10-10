Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,986 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.14% of Teleflex worth $27,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 60.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 210.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $362.91 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $382.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.80.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

