Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 11,830 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 72,656.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 217.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after acquiring an additional 566,506 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after acquiring an additional 452,193 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $232,871,000. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $785.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $777.65 billion, a PE ratio of 409.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $735.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $681.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $379.11 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $614.55.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

