Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 12,706 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,706 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.13% of Trip.com Group worth $26,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Trip.com Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $31.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.