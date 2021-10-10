Bridgewater Associates LP Takes $18.37 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 216,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,368,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.30 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,027 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

