Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,084,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,006,000 after purchasing an additional 110,944 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD stock opened at $265.43 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

