Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 101,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,077,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 82.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 45.4% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.1% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 22,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton stock opened at $153.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $101.52 and a twelve month high of $171.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.45 and a 200-day moving average of $151.36.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

