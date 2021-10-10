Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 159,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,190,000 after purchasing an additional 412,478 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EMR opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $63.65 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

