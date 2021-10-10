Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after buying an additional 28,699 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 24.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 97.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 43,695 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $49.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

