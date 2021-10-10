British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BTLCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.73. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.