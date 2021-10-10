Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,630 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $22,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 261,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.9% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,695,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $12,345,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,434 shares of company stock valued at $42,925,569 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $168.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.56. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $134.68 and a one year high of $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

BR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.