Brokerages Anticipate Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Arconic reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 840%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS.

ARNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Arconic by 1,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARNC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,974. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63. Arconic has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $38.49.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

