Brokerages Anticipate Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $885.60 Million

Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to post $885.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $806.80 million to $964.40 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported sales of $568.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.20 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of CLMT opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $855.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.77. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Knott David M increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 10.8% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,153,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after purchasing an additional 308,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 168,138 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,706,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

