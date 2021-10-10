Brokerages Anticipate Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.79 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will report $5.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.77 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $10.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year sales of $23.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $25.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.35 million, with estimates ranging from $17.05 million to $25.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 56.76% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

CHMI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JMP Securities downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CHMI stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $155.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.22. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 398.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,335,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter valued at about $316,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

