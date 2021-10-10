Brokerages Anticipate Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $420.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to announce $420.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $418.90 million and the highest is $421.20 million. Daseke posted sales of $375.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.70 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DSKE shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

In other news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 663.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 22,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

DSKE opened at $9.91 on Friday. Daseke has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The company has a market cap of $617.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.14.

Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

