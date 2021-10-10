Brokerages Anticipate HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.51 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will post $62.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $63.01 million. HealthStream posted sales of $60.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $255.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $256.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $274.85 million, with estimates ranging from $273.10 million to $276.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $64.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on HSTM shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

HSTM stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.87 million, a PE ratio of 109.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 84.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 201,344 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 67,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter worth $4,492,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in HealthStream by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in HealthStream by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

