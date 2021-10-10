Brokerages Anticipate II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $810.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will report sales of $810.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $821.90 million and the lowest is $794.30 million. II-VI posted sales of $728.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, II-VI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $596,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,779 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 242.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 32.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 775.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 25.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. II-VI has a 52 week low of $43.94 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.37.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

