Brokerages Anticipate Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.03 Million

Brokerages expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will post sales of $39.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.25 million to $39.83 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $26.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $152.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $154.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $185.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OESX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

OESX opened at $3.95 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $122.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,135,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,967,000 after buying an additional 322,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 339,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth $3,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.